Left Menu

Mirage 2000 Training Sortie Ends in Madhya Pradesh Crash

A Mirage 2000 fighter jet, engaged in a routine training mission, crashed near Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. Pilots are reported safe, and a Court of Inquiry will investigate the incident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:24 IST
Mirage 2000 Training Sortie Ends in Madhya Pradesh Crash
Representative Image of Mirage 2000 . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mirage 2000 fighter jet, during a routine training sortie, met with an accident and crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, as confirmed by defence officials on Thursday.

Local authorities, including Shivpuri Superintendent of Police, Aman Singh Rathore, have reported that the pilots involved in the incident are safe.

The Defence Ministry has initiated a Court of Inquiry to determine the exact reasons for the crash, with additional information yet to be released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025