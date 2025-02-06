Mirage 2000 Training Sortie Ends in Madhya Pradesh Crash

A Mirage 2000 fighter jet, during a routine training sortie, met with an accident and crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, as confirmed by defence officials on Thursday.

Local authorities, including Shivpuri Superintendent of Police, Aman Singh Rathore, have reported that the pilots involved in the incident are safe.

The Defence Ministry has initiated a Court of Inquiry to determine the exact reasons for the crash, with additional information yet to be released.

