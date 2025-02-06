Left Menu

Mass Arrests and Major Seizures Mark Delhi's MCC Enforcement Drive

Delhi Police arrested over 35,000 individuals and seized vast amounts of illicit goods while enforcing the MCC from Jan 7 to Feb 5, 2025. With 1,098 MCC violation cases registered, key seizures included unlicensed arms, liquor, drugs, and cash, as exit polls predict varied outcomes in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:31 IST
Mass Arrests and Major Seizures Mark Delhi's MCC Enforcement Drive
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a major crackdown aimed at enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Delhi Police have arrested more than 35,000 individuals and seized a wide array of illicit goods between January 7 and February 5, 2025. During this period, authorities registered 1,098 cases for MCC violations.

Significant findings included 475 unlicensed arms, 534 cartridges, and 114,699 litres of liquor, resulting in the arrest of 496 and 1,423 individuals respectively for weapons and liquor-related offences. The police also confiscated over 206.712 kg of drugs, valued at Rs 77.9 crores, and seized 1,200 drug injections, leading to 179 arrests for drug violations.

Further escalations included the seizure of Rs 11,70,29,927 in cash, 0.850 kg of gold, and 37.396 kg of silver. Preventive measures saw 35,020 arrests under various provisions. Meanwhile, exit polls suggest varied predictions about BJP's success in the assembly elections. Delhi boasts a diverse electorate, heading to a pivotal vote count on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

