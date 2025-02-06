Starlit Struggles: Chile's Dark Skies vs. Development

Chile's famed dark skies, a global hub for astronomical research, are under threat. Industrial projects in the region are encroaching closer, raising concerns about increased light pollution.

Astronomer Angel Otarola warns of the dangers posed to Paranal Observatory's critical darkness. Meanwhile, energy developers argue that coexistence, spurred by new technologies, is achievable without hindering scientific endeavors.

As industrial ambitions grow, Chile's government, led by science minister Aisen Etcheverry, is actively seeking solutions that foster a balance between astronomical and economic interests in the country's north.

(With inputs from agencies.)