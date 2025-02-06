Starlit Struggles: Chile's Dark Skies vs. Development
Chile's renowned dark skies face threats from industrial development. Astronomer Angel Otarola highlights concerns about light pollution affecting Paranal Observatory. Despite potential conflicts, energy projects claim they can coexist with astronomy. Chile strives to balance astronomical pursuits with economic expansion in its mineral-rich north.
Chile's famed dark skies, a global hub for astronomical research, are under threat. Industrial projects in the region are encroaching closer, raising concerns about increased light pollution.
Astronomer Angel Otarola warns of the dangers posed to Paranal Observatory's critical darkness. Meanwhile, energy developers argue that coexistence, spurred by new technologies, is achievable without hindering scientific endeavors.
As industrial ambitions grow, Chile's government, led by science minister Aisen Etcheverry, is actively seeking solutions that foster a balance between astronomical and economic interests in the country's north.
