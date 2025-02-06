Delhi High Court Urges Swift Coordination in Cross-Border Murder Investigation

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to appoint a Nodal Officer to enhance cooperation with investigation agencies in the UK. This development is aimed at expediting the flow of information related to the murder of Harshita Brella, an Indian citizen residing in the UK with her husband.

The directive came as the court examined a plea from Harshita's sister following the escalation of matrimonial issues with her husband, Pankaj Lamba, in the UK. Harshita Brella sought help from the UK law enforcement, prompting an investigation by the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit (DAIU). Tragedy struck on November 14, 2024, when Harshita was discovered murdered in Northamptonshire, London, bringing the horrific news to her family in India via Interpol.

Justice Sachin Datta's recent order emphasizes the coordination between the petitioner, UK investigators, and Indian authorities to ensure regular updates on the case. The court also requested updated reports on the investigation in the UK and insisted on a status report from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police regarding the case filed in Delhi, urging swift action to locate Pankaj Lamba in India.

In court, Advocate Rushab Aggarwal highlighted concerns over the MEA's progress with UK authorities, while revealing that an FIR had been lodged in Delhi. Additionally, evidence showed that the suspect possibly traveled from London to Delhi shortly before the murder, intensifying concerns that he might be in India.

The court, acting on a petition from Advocate Riddhima Aggarwal, has informed all parties involved and scheduled the next hearing for March 24. A copy of this directive will be shared with UK investigative bodies via the UK High Commission in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)