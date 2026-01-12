Boosting International Cooperation: Sports Ministry's New Directive

The Sports Ministry has issued a directive urging all national federations to form a 'Committee on International Relations', with a key focus on enhancing cooperation with global sports bodies. This committee is set to oversee joint training programs and facilitate the hosting of major competitions in India, marking a significant step towards bolstering India's international sports presence.

As per the Ministry's communication to the National Sports Federations (NSFs), the committee's composition should include senior members, former international athletes, and subject experts experienced in sports administration and diplomacy. NSFs are required to inform the Ministry of the committee's structure and objectives within 30 days.

The advisory follows Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao's recent call for NSF officials to prioritize international networking over day-to-day administration, emphasizing their role as visionaries. The committee will play a pivotal role in understanding changes in competition rules within international federations and ensuring India's participation in the global sports landscape through strategic diplomatic engagements.