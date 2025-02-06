Deportation Dispute: Opposition Demands Answers in Lok Sabha
The Indian Parliament faces disruption as opposition demands discussions on the deportation of Indian nationals from the US. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar assured SOP alignment with past procedures while Opposition criticizes government's handling. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions PM Modi's friendship with Trump over the issue.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha session was adjourned until 11 am Friday following protests over the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States. Earlier, both houses faced disruptions till 2 pm as opposition members demanded a parliamentary discussion on the matter.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed Rajya Sabha, clarifying that the deportations were organized by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a Standard Operating Procedure established in 2013. Jaishankar emphasized that nations must reclaim their nationals residing illegally abroad and reassured that efforts are underway to ensure deportees are treated respectfully.
The deportations came into the spotlight after a US military plane carried 104 Indian nationals back to Punjab, spotlighting intensified US immigration enforcements. Opposition MPs criticized the government's handling of the matter, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioning why Modi did not intervene given his ties with US President Trump. Parliamentarians continued their protests, urging discussions on the deportations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Deportation
- India
- US
- Parliament
- Protest
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Modi
- Jaishankar
- ICE
- Immigration
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi to Propel Business Growth at Odisha Conclave
BPSC Exam Controversy: Educator's Drastic Protest and Rising Tensions
AAP makes only fake announcements, BJP will improve condition of govt schools: PM Modi to Delhi BJP workers.
Lakhs of families in Delhi with central govt employees, pensioners; 8th pay commission will change their fate: PM Modi.
Kerala Brewery Controversy: Politically Motivated Protests or Genuine Concerns?