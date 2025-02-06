Left Menu

Deportation Dispute: Opposition Demands Answers in Lok Sabha

The Indian Parliament faces disruption as opposition demands discussions on the deportation of Indian nationals from the US. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar assured SOP alignment with past procedures while Opposition criticizes government's handling. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questions PM Modi's friendship with Trump over the issue.

06-02-2025
Parliament of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Lok Sabha session was adjourned until 11 am Friday following protests over the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States. Earlier, both houses faced disruptions till 2 pm as opposition members demanded a parliamentary discussion on the matter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed Rajya Sabha, clarifying that the deportations were organized by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a Standard Operating Procedure established in 2013. Jaishankar emphasized that nations must reclaim their nationals residing illegally abroad and reassured that efforts are underway to ensure deportees are treated respectfully.

The deportations came into the spotlight after a US military plane carried 104 Indian nationals back to Punjab, spotlighting intensified US immigration enforcements. Opposition MPs criticized the government's handling of the matter, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioning why Modi did not intervene given his ties with US President Trump. Parliamentarians continued their protests, urging discussions on the deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

