Deportation Dispute: Opposition Demands Answers in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha session was adjourned until 11 am Friday following protests over the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States. Earlier, both houses faced disruptions till 2 pm as opposition members demanded a parliamentary discussion on the matter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed Rajya Sabha, clarifying that the deportations were organized by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a Standard Operating Procedure established in 2013. Jaishankar emphasized that nations must reclaim their nationals residing illegally abroad and reassured that efforts are underway to ensure deportees are treated respectfully.

The deportations came into the spotlight after a US military plane carried 104 Indian nationals back to Punjab, spotlighting intensified US immigration enforcements. Opposition MPs criticized the government's handling of the matter, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioning why Modi did not intervene given his ties with US President Trump. Parliamentarians continued their protests, urging discussions on the deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)