Left Menu

Supreme Court Paves Way for India's Entry in Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship

The Supreme Court has authorized the newly elected governing body of AKFI to manage operations, ensuring India’s participation in February 2025’s Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship in Iran. The court ordered a transfer of authority from the previous head, while addressing unresolved issues about the elected body’s legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:11 IST
Supreme Court Paves Way for India's Entry in Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court on Thursday empowered the newly elected governing body of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) to oversee its operations, facilitating India's participation in the forthcoming Senior Asian Kabaddi Championship.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh instructed retired Justice SP Garg, the administrative head appointed by the Delhi High Court in 2018, to transfer responsibility to the elected body formed in December 2023.

The court further mandated the governing body to prioritize securing India's place in the championship scheduled in Iran from February 20 to 25, 2025, emphasizing that the transfer doesn't imply full court recognition or resolution of outstanding issues regarding the body's legitimacy. This directive follows a plea by National Kabaddi players Priyanka and Pooja, seeking court approval to compete in the championship. The court set a February 11 deadline for necessary actions to secure the team's participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025