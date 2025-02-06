Adani Green Energy's Solar Surge: Positive Outlook Upgraded by Crisil Ratings

Crisil Ratings has revised its outlook for Adani Green Energy's Restricted Group 1 to 'Positive', reaffirming its 'AA+' rating. This is a significant development following the company's past controversies.

The change comes as Adani's solar assets demonstrated generation exceeding P90 levels for four consecutive years, coupled with the timely refinancing of USD 500 million bonds. Such performance underpins Adani's financial resilience amid heightened scrutiny.

Crisil's evaluation reflects strong revenue potential due to long-term power purchase agreements and the unique co-obligor structure within AGEL RG 1. The solar projects show high revenue visibility with low demand risk, further contributing to the positive outlook.

