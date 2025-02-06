Left Menu

Adani Green Energy's Solar Surge: Positive Outlook Upgraded by Crisil Ratings

Crisil Ratings has upgraded the outlook for Adani Green Energy’s Restricted Group 1 (RG1) assets from 'Stable' to 'Positive'. Despite previous allegations, the revision highlights consistent performance above expected generation levels and successful refinancing of bonds, signaling strong revenue and financial stability for the group's solar projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:24 IST
Adani Green Energy's Solar Surge: Positive Outlook Upgraded by Crisil Ratings
  • Country:
  • India

Crisil Ratings has revised its outlook for Adani Green Energy's Restricted Group 1 to 'Positive', reaffirming its 'AA+' rating. This is a significant development following the company's past controversies.

The change comes as Adani's solar assets demonstrated generation exceeding P90 levels for four consecutive years, coupled with the timely refinancing of USD 500 million bonds. Such performance underpins Adani's financial resilience amid heightened scrutiny.

Crisil's evaluation reflects strong revenue potential due to long-term power purchase agreements and the unique co-obligor structure within AGEL RG 1. The solar projects show high revenue visibility with low demand risk, further contributing to the positive outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025