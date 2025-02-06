Thali Price Surge: Crisil Report Details Rising Costs of Homemade Meals
The cost of homemade meals has risen due to increased prices of potatoes, pulses, and chicken, as reported by Crisil. The vegetarian thali saw an increase to Rs 28.7 per plate, while non-vegetarian plates increased to Rs 60.6, largely influenced by a 33% increase in broiler prices.
The cost of a homemade meal has risen in January compared to the previous year, fueled by increased prices for potatoes, pulses, and chicken, according to a recent report released on Thursday.
Increases in chicken prices have notably impacted the cost of non-vegetarian thalis, with a monthly report by Crisil indicating a substantial rise in the prices of essentials such as roti and rice.
The price of a vegetarian meal rose to Rs 28.7 per plate, signifying a growth spurred by a 35% increase in potato prices, a 7% hike in pulses, and a 17% rise in vegetable oil prices. Meanwhile, a decline in fuel costs by 11% provided some relief.
From the previous month, the cost of a vegetarian thali decreased from Rs 31.6 per plate, thanks to a 34% decrease in tomato prices, alongside declines in potato and onion prices.
For non-vegetarian thalis, the cost climbed to Rs 60.6 from Rs 52 in the prior year, attributed to a 33% surge in broiler prices, which carry significant weight in the overall pricing.
While the price of non-veg thalis decreased from Rs 63.3 in December with a drop in tomato, onion, and potato prices, a 1% rise in broiler prices minimally dampened the effect.
