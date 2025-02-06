Thali Price Surge: Crisil Report Details Rising Costs of Homemade Meals

The cost of a homemade meal has risen in January compared to the previous year, fueled by increased prices for potatoes, pulses, and chicken, according to a recent report released on Thursday.

Increases in chicken prices have notably impacted the cost of non-vegetarian thalis, with a monthly report by Crisil indicating a substantial rise in the prices of essentials such as roti and rice.

The price of a vegetarian meal rose to Rs 28.7 per plate, signifying a growth spurred by a 35% increase in potato prices, a 7% hike in pulses, and a 17% rise in vegetable oil prices. Meanwhile, a decline in fuel costs by 11% provided some relief.

From the previous month, the cost of a vegetarian thali decreased from Rs 31.6 per plate, thanks to a 34% decrease in tomato prices, alongside declines in potato and onion prices.

For non-vegetarian thalis, the cost climbed to Rs 60.6 from Rs 52 in the prior year, attributed to a 33% surge in broiler prices, which carry significant weight in the overall pricing.

While the price of non-veg thalis decreased from Rs 63.3 in December with a drop in tomato, onion, and potato prices, a 1% rise in broiler prices minimally dampened the effect.

