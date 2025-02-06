Delhi High Court Demands Status Report on Jafrabad Protest Videos

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed the police to submit a status report in response to a plea from Devangana Kalita concerning protest videos captured at Jafrabad related to the Delhi riots case. Justice Sanjeev Narula issued this directive following the submissions made by Kalita's advocate, Adit S Pujari.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 23, 2025. Advocate Pujari acknowledged that one issue was resolved at the trial court level and chose not to pursue it further. He noted that the police have yet to file the required status report concerning the other issue.

Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey, representing Delhi Police, countered that only selective photos from the videos have been provided, to which Kalita's counsel argued that the full videos are necessary to demonstrate the peaceful nature of the protests at Jafrabad. The petitioner's counsel emphasized the ongoing delay, highlighting that investigations continue after four years.

