Heroic Sniffer Dog 'Teena' Honored for Explosive Detection Excellence

The esteemed sniffer dog 'Teena,' renowned for her explosive detection skills, received recognition from the General Officer Commanding of the Tiger Division. As reported by the Ministry of Defence spokesperson in Jammu, Teena's notable career highlights her unparalleled dedication and expertise in identifying explosive materials.

Serving over two years in Jammu and Kashmir, Teena played a pivotal role in numerous key events and operations, providing invaluable support to security forces. Her rigorous training and resilience have been hallmarks of her exceptional service, establishing her as a critical asset in maintaining safety.

As Teena retires from active duty, she leaves behind an enduring legacy of bravery, loyalty, and selflessness. Her contributions have been integral to the security apparatus, earning her a place of honor as both a hero and a devoted companion. Her impact continues to be celebrated and remembered by those she served. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)