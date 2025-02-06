Public Sector Banks Achieve Record Profit and Growth in 2023
Public sector banks in India have reported a historic net profit of Rs 1.29 lakh crore in the April-December period of the current fiscal year, with a significant annual growth of 31.3%. The finance ministry highlighted improved financial parameters such as asset quality and capital buffers during this period.
The ministry noted that the performance of PSBs has improved significantly across multiple financial parameters. Net profit growth is at a record high, asset quality shows remarkable improvement, and capital buffers have been adequately strengthened during the review period.
In terms of specific figures, the 12 state-owned banks reported a net profit growth of 31.3% year on year, reaching an aggregate net profit of Rs 1,29,426 crore. Operating profit totaled Rs 2,20,243 crore over nine months. Asset quality further improved with a net NPA ratio of just 0.59%.
