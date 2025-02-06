India's Bumper Harvest: A Look at the 2024-25 Horticultural Forecast

India is set for a significant boost in its horticultural output for the 2024-25 crop year, with onion production alone expected to rise by 19% to 288.77 lakh tonnes, according to the agriculture ministry's latest estimates. The timeframe for this prediction runs from July to June.

Alongside onions, the production of tomatoes is forecasted to reach 215.49 lakh tonnes, marking a slight increase from last year's figures. Additionally, potato yields are expected to climb to 595.72 lakh tonnes, showing a notable rise from the previous year.

The total horticultural production across the country is anticipated to hit 362.09 million tonnes in 2024-25, marking an increase of 2.07% from last year. This boost is largely driven by higher yields of mangoes, grapes, and bananas. Despite the slight decrease in the area sown, India is on track to achieve a more abundant harvest overall.

