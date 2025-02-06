Left Menu

India's Bumper Harvest: A Look at the 2024-25 Horticultural Forecast

India is projected to see a 19% increase in onion production this crop year, reaching 288.77 lakh tonnes by June 2025. The agriculture ministry also forecasts slight increases in tomato and fruit outputs. Overall horticulture production is anticipated to rise to 362.09 million tonnes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:05 IST
India's Bumper Harvest: A Look at the 2024-25 Horticultural Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set for a significant boost in its horticultural output for the 2024-25 crop year, with onion production alone expected to rise by 19% to 288.77 lakh tonnes, according to the agriculture ministry's latest estimates. The timeframe for this prediction runs from July to June.

Alongside onions, the production of tomatoes is forecasted to reach 215.49 lakh tonnes, marking a slight increase from last year's figures. Additionally, potato yields are expected to climb to 595.72 lakh tonnes, showing a notable rise from the previous year.

The total horticultural production across the country is anticipated to hit 362.09 million tonnes in 2024-25, marking an increase of 2.07% from last year. This boost is largely driven by higher yields of mangoes, grapes, and bananas. Despite the slight decrease in the area sown, India is on track to achieve a more abundant harvest overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025