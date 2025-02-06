NIBE Limited Launches Advanced Defence Manufacturing Facility in Pune

NIBE Limited, a leading player in defence manufacturing, inaugurated its cutting-edge Missiles Complex and Precision Machining facility in Pune, aligning with the company's Foundation Day celebrations.

The ceremony was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and other key government and industry figures, highlighting its significance.

Equipped with advanced CNC machines like Kairos V5 16000, the facility aims to manufacture critical Small Arms and missile components, reinforcing NIBE's commitment to innovation, excellence, and strengthening India's defence capabilities. This launch, along with strategic partnerships, marks a crucial step towards self-reliance in India's defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)