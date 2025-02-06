Delhi Election Security and Transparency Fortified Amid EVM Safety Measures

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, R Alice Vaz, confirmed the successful completion of the scrutiny of election documents for all 70 Assembly constituencies. The documents, including Form 17C and presiding officers' diaries, were examined in the presence of General Observers, candidates, and their agents, ensuring transparency.

Vaz reported that all election documents were found in order, with no complaints necessitating a re-poll on polling day. The decision reinforces trust in the electoral process. Additionally, all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been safely stored across multiple strong rooms in Delhi, aligning with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) safety protocols.

Security for these EVMs is unparalleled, featuring round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and a three-tier security system with Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and State Armed Police. Candidates' representatives are permitted to observe security measures closely, enhancing confidence in the meticulous handling of election materials.

