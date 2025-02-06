Left Menu

Delhi Election Security and Transparency Fortified Amid EVM Safety Measures

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, R Alice Vaz, announced that the scrutiny of election documents for all 70 Assembly constituencies has been completed, with no discrepancies found. Stringent security measures are in place to protect Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), ensuring utmost transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:26 IST
Delhi Election Security and Transparency Fortified Amid EVM Safety Measures
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, R Alice Vaz, confirmed the successful completion of the scrutiny of election documents for all 70 Assembly constituencies. The documents, including Form 17C and presiding officers' diaries, were examined in the presence of General Observers, candidates, and their agents, ensuring transparency.

Vaz reported that all election documents were found in order, with no complaints necessitating a re-poll on polling day. The decision reinforces trust in the electoral process. Additionally, all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been safely stored across multiple strong rooms in Delhi, aligning with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) safety protocols.

Security for these EVMs is unparalleled, featuring round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and a three-tier security system with Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and State Armed Police. Candidates' representatives are permitted to observe security measures closely, enhancing confidence in the meticulous handling of election materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025