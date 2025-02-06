Jail Prahari Among Two Arrested for Assaulting Sub-Inspector in Indore
Two individuals, including a Jail Prahari, were arrested for assaulting a sub-inspector in Indore. The incident, under Banganga police jurisdiction, involved snatching the officer's wireless set and forcing him into a car. Police have detained two suspects, while investigations and search efforts for two other accused continue.
- Country:
- India
In an unsettling incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, authorities apprehended two individuals, including a Jail Prahari, for allegedly assaulting a sub-inspector while he was on duty. The episode occurred around 4:30 am on Wednesday under the Banganga police station's jurisdiction.
As narrated by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, the confrontation began when sub-inspector Telesphore Ekka attempted to prevent a group from consuming liquor on the road. The accused reportedly retaliated by misbehaving, snatching Ekka's wireless set, and coercively placing him inside their vehicle.
Following these events, a case has been registered against four individuals, and two of them, Vikas Dabi and Ravi Rathore, are in custody. Law enforcement continues to search for the other suspects as an investigation probes into their whereabouts and involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Commits to Resolving Long-Standing JC Mill Workers' Issues
Madhya Pradesh Observes Martyrs' Day with Statewide Silence
Shocking Assault Unfolds Over Housing Dispute in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Leads the Fight Against Sickle Cell Anaemia
Madhya Pradesh Moves Towards Liquor Prohibition in Religious Cities