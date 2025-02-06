Left Menu

Jail Prahari Among Two Arrested for Assaulting Sub-Inspector in Indore

Two individuals, including a Jail Prahari, were arrested for assaulting a sub-inspector in Indore. The incident, under Banganga police jurisdiction, involved snatching the officer's wireless set and forcing him into a car. Police have detained two suspects, while investigations and search efforts for two other accused continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:54 IST
Jail Prahari Among Two Arrested for Assaulting Sub-Inspector in Indore
Accused in police custody (Photo/ Indore police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unsettling incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, authorities apprehended two individuals, including a Jail Prahari, for allegedly assaulting a sub-inspector while he was on duty. The episode occurred around 4:30 am on Wednesday under the Banganga police station's jurisdiction.

As narrated by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, the confrontation began when sub-inspector Telesphore Ekka attempted to prevent a group from consuming liquor on the road. The accused reportedly retaliated by misbehaving, snatching Ekka's wireless set, and coercively placing him inside their vehicle.

Following these events, a case has been registered against four individuals, and two of them, Vikas Dabi and Ravi Rathore, are in custody. Law enforcement continues to search for the other suspects as an investigation probes into their whereabouts and involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025