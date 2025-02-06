Jail Prahari Among Two Arrested for Assaulting Sub-Inspector in Indore

In an unsettling incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, authorities apprehended two individuals, including a Jail Prahari, for allegedly assaulting a sub-inspector while he was on duty. The episode occurred around 4:30 am on Wednesday under the Banganga police station's jurisdiction.

As narrated by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, the confrontation began when sub-inspector Telesphore Ekka attempted to prevent a group from consuming liquor on the road. The accused reportedly retaliated by misbehaving, snatching Ekka's wireless set, and coercively placing him inside their vehicle.

Following these events, a case has been registered against four individuals, and two of them, Vikas Dabi and Ravi Rathore, are in custody. Law enforcement continues to search for the other suspects as an investigation probes into their whereabouts and involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)