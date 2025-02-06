IMF's Vigilant Eye on Trump's Trade Policies: Navigating Global Economic Impacts

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is closely observing policy shifts in the United States, including President Trump's decision to halt foreign aid and impose tariffs on China. However, the IMF has yet to provide a definitive assessment of these policies' global economic impacts.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack highlighted the institution's long-standing partnership with the U.S., despite proposals suggesting the nation's withdrawal from the IMF. Kozack stressed the importance of the IMF's mission to foster economic stability worldwide.

Though the IMF recently raised its global growth forecast, it cautioned against unilateral trade measures. The institution expressed concerns about Trump's tariffs, particularly their potential impact on developing nations relying on U.S. foreign aid.

