Ramaphosa Unveils Bold Economic Reforms Amid Coalition Era

In his state of the nation address, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined a new phase of economic reforms aimed at elevating growth above 3%. These initiatives are crucial for fostering an economy that benefits all citizens.

The central bank forecasts a modest growth of just 1.8% this year. This address marks Ramaphosa's first under the coalition government, formed after the African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994.

Key priorities include enhancing the operational efficiency of struggling state enterprises like Eskom and Transnet, and investing significantly in infrastructure.

