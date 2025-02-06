CM Patel Initiates Massive Urban Development Boost with Rs 710 Crore Allocation

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel declared the formation of new municipal corporations and allocated necessary resources to initiate public service activities effectively. On Thursday, the state government revealed a Rs 710 crore development fund under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Saheri Vikas Yojana (SYMSVY), aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities and infrastructure of six municipal corporations.

The financial outlay includes Rs 208 crore specifically for Anand, Nadiad, Morbi, Vapi, Navsari, and Gandhidham, in addition to existing urban centers like Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara. Of the allocation, Rs 10 crore is earmarked for Anand's city beautification efforts, including street lighting and waste management.

Further, Rs 10 crore is designated for IT infrastructure development, making a cumulative Rs 20 crore for municipality improvements. CM Patel also sanctioned Rs 12.20 crore for Morbi's beautification and an extensive Rs 55.80 crore for a canal project. This financial commitment reflects a citizen-focused strategy to improve urban living standards under the SYMSVY plan.

