Himachal's Vision 2045: A Blueprint for Sustainable Future

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday launched the Himachal 2045 Colloquium Series, a groundbreaking initiative designed to guide the state's future economic landscape. Crafted by the Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA) in Shimla, this strategic plan is praised as the first comprehensive effort to marry economic advancement with environmental stewardship, according to an official release.

In his remarks, the Chief Minister emphasized that MSHIPA's efforts would solidify its status as a leading policy think tank, promoting collaboration among government, industry, and civil society to foster a thriving and sustainable Himachal Pradesh. This initiative unfolds in three phases: starting with an online platform where experts contribute to the 'Himachal 2045 Sustainable Economic Vision Document,' followed by a colloquium held from March 22 to 24, 2025, at MSHIPA, and concluding in June 2025 with a detailed policy-planning roadmap.

A panel of esteemed leaders, including Sam Pitroda, Tarun Shridhar, Dr. Ashok Khosla, Dr. Shalini Sarin, Salman Khurshid, and Rajni Bakshi, will share their insights across various disciplines. Additionally, over 400 experts across seven sectors, such as administration, academia, industries, and tourism, are expected to contribute in the next phase. Present at the event were MSHIPA Director Rupali Thakur and Additional Director Prashant Sirkek.

(With inputs from agencies.)