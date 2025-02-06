Government's Vigilance on Preserving India's Heritage: ASI's Role

The Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, revealed to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there are 3,698 centrally protected monuments and sites under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). These heritage sites are systematically preserved and maintained according to specific needs and available resources.

In a comprehensive written response, the minister highlighted the government's relentless endeavors to safeguard and maintain the country's cultural legacy against the relentless tide of commercialization and urbanization. Preservation efforts are executed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, along with its associated regulations. Shekhawat elaborated that to counteract encroachments, Superintending Archaeologists have the authority to issue eviction notices under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971.

These archaeologists can also issue show-cause notices pursuant to the Ancient Monuments Act, with subsequent directives issued to District Collectors or Magistrates to facilitate encroachment removal. Moreover, the government partners with state authorities and law enforcement to guarantee compliance. To bolster security, the ASI has engaged private security personnel and deployed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at selected monuments across the nation, the Minister detailed.

Following the National Conservation Policy, 2014, ASI's preservation initiatives are tailored to respect each monument's unique requirements. Additionally, ASI implements visitor facilities at these sites to enhance tourism experiences, ensuring the comfort and authenticity required.

