Tragic Explosion at Kochi Cafe: One Dead, Five Injured

A steamer explosion at a cafe near Kochi's Kaloor International Stadium resulted in one death and five injuries. The victim was from West Bengal, while the injured are receiving hospital care. Authorities are investigating the incident. Earlier, a separate fire at a Kochi automobile service center was also reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:48 IST
Cafe where explosion took place (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at a cafe near Kaloor International Stadium in Kochi has left one person dead and five others injured, local police confirmed. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday when a steamer exploded at around 4.30 pm.

The deceased individual was identified as a resident of West Bengal. The injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion, with Inspector Roopesh K R of Palarivattom police stating that a conclusive explanation will follow the inquiry.

In a separate incident earlier on the same day, a fire erupted at an automobile service center in Kochi, Kerala. Firefighters promptly arrived to control the blaze. As of now, the cause of the fire and potential injuries or damages remain unknown, but firefighting teams continue to work to ensure complete safety at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

