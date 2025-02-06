Japanese Delegation Visits Assam Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0
A Japanese industrial delegation visited Assam, including stops at IIT Guwahati and Tata's semiconductor facility, preceding the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave. Assam CM Sarma confirmed that PM Modi would attend the event on February 25, alongside other Union Ministers.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, a delegation comprising Japanese industrial leaders and intellectuals visited Assam, making key visits to IIT Guwahati and the Tata semiconductor assembly facility. The visit was mentioned by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who highlighted its significance as part of the buildup to the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave scheduled for February 25 and 26 in Guwahati.
Addressing reporters, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of these interactions. He revealed that the delegation, which included the Japanese ambassador, was part of efforts to forge stronger ties and collaborations. Sarma also announced the anticipated arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati on February 24, where he will participate in the Jhumoir performance and attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit the following day.
Additionally, the Chief Minister noted that several Union Ministers would join the Prime Minister at the conclave. During a recent visit to Delhi, Sarma discussed major infrastructure projects with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika attended a preparatory meeting for the grand Jhumoir extravaganza set for February 24, underscoring its cultural importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Cadet Corps (NCC) has reached more than 170 border talukas and 100 coastal talukas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial on Republic Day.
Republic-Day parade this time was significant as our republic has completed 75 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NCC rally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares 38th National Games open in Dehradun.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit US in February: President Trump.