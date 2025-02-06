Left Menu

Japanese Delegation Visits Assam Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0

A Japanese industrial delegation visited Assam, including stops at IIT Guwahati and Tata's semiconductor facility, preceding the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave. Assam CM Sarma confirmed that PM Modi would attend the event on February 25, alongside other Union Ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:52 IST
Japanese Delegation Visits Assam Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a delegation comprising Japanese industrial leaders and intellectuals visited Assam, making key visits to IIT Guwahati and the Tata semiconductor assembly facility. The visit was mentioned by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who highlighted its significance as part of the buildup to the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave scheduled for February 25 and 26 in Guwahati.

Addressing reporters, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of these interactions. He revealed that the delegation, which included the Japanese ambassador, was part of efforts to forge stronger ties and collaborations. Sarma also announced the anticipated arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati on February 24, where he will participate in the Jhumoir performance and attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit the following day.

Additionally, the Chief Minister noted that several Union Ministers would join the Prime Minister at the conclave. During a recent visit to Delhi, Sarma discussed major infrastructure projects with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika attended a preparatory meeting for the grand Jhumoir extravaganza set for February 24, underscoring its cultural importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025