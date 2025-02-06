Japanese Delegation Visits Assam Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0

On Tuesday, a delegation comprising Japanese industrial leaders and intellectuals visited Assam, making key visits to IIT Guwahati and the Tata semiconductor assembly facility. The visit was mentioned by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who highlighted its significance as part of the buildup to the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave scheduled for February 25 and 26 in Guwahati.

Addressing reporters, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of these interactions. He revealed that the delegation, which included the Japanese ambassador, was part of efforts to forge stronger ties and collaborations. Sarma also announced the anticipated arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati on February 24, where he will participate in the Jhumoir performance and attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit the following day.

Additionally, the Chief Minister noted that several Union Ministers would join the Prime Minister at the conclave. During a recent visit to Delhi, Sarma discussed major infrastructure projects with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika attended a preparatory meeting for the grand Jhumoir extravaganza set for February 24, underscoring its cultural importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)