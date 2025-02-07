US ICE Considers Mobile Structures for Detainee Housing
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is currently in talks with WillScot about potentially leasing the company's mobile structures. These units would be purposed to accommodate undocumented detainees, according to a report by Semafor. This development signals a new approach in detainee housing management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
