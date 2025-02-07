Left Menu

States Clash over New York's Climate Change Superfund Act

Twenty-two states have filed a lawsuit against New York, claiming that its Climate Change Superfund Act, which requires major fossil fuel companies to pay into a climate change fund, is unconstitutional. The legal challenge, led by West Virginia, argues the act unfairly burdens energy producers.

The lawsuit, initiated by West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey, was filed in Albany, targeting New York's Climate Change Superfund Act.

McCuskey argues that the act imposes an unconstitutional burden on fossil fuel companies, requiring them to pay USD 75 billion for climate damage spanning from 2000 to 2018.

New York officials, meanwhile, defend the law as an essential measure to hold Big Oil accountable for their role in climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

