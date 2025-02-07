States Clash over New York's Climate Change Superfund Act

The lawsuit, initiated by West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey, was filed in Albany, targeting New York's Climate Change Superfund Act.

McCuskey argues that the act imposes an unconstitutional burden on fossil fuel companies, requiring them to pay USD 75 billion for climate damage spanning from 2000 to 2018.

New York officials, meanwhile, defend the law as an essential measure to hold Big Oil accountable for their role in climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)