Trump's Tough Choice for Fraud-Fighting Assistant Attorney General

President Trump has selected a candidate for assistant attorney general focused on combating nationwide fraud. Critics claim the administration targets immigrants and opponents. The White House is forming a new division in the Department of Justice to address fraud affecting federal programs and citizens, particularly scrutinizing Minnesota's welfare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 02:48 IST
President Donald Trump announced his decision to appoint a new assistant attorney general dedicated to fighting fraud across the United States. The unnamed candidate, described as 'tough, smart, and fair,' will soon be revealed.

This decision comes amid criticism from rights advocates who accuse the administration of using fraud allegations to target immigrants and political adversaries. They also point to Trump's history of pardoning individuals with past fraud convictions as evidence of a questionable approach.

The White House has confirmed the creation of a new division within the Department of Justice to tackle what it describes as 'rampant' fraud. This division, led by the new assistant attorney general, will focus on investigating and prosecuting fraud cases involving federal government programs and private citizens, with particular attention to alleged welfare fraud in Minnesota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

