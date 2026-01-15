Trump's Pick for Assistant Attorney General to Tackle Fraud
President Donald Trump announced his selection for the new assistant attorney general position focused on fraud. He described the chosen individual as tough, smart, and fair. An official announcement will follow shortly, according to his statement at the White House.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 02:22 IST
