Trump's Pick for Assistant Attorney General to Tackle Fraud

President Donald Trump announced his selection for the new assistant attorney general position focused on fraud. He described the chosen individual as tough, smart, and fair. An official announcement will follow shortly, according to his statement at the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 02:22 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent statement at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his decision regarding the appointment for the new assistant attorney general role focused on combating fraud.

President Trump praised the selected individual, labeling them as both tough and smart, while maintaining fairness, qualities deemed necessary for confronting fraud-related challenges.

An official announcement concerning the appointment is anticipated soon, signaling a new direction in tackling fraud under the Department of Justice leadership.

Unheeded Warnings: The UPS MD-11 Cargo Jet Tragedy

Venezuela's Shift: Power Dynamics and Prisoner Releases

Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Greenland Acquisition Aspirations Clash with Denmark's Sovereignty

Scandal and Hypocrisy: Former Lawmaker Sentenced for Heinous Crimes

