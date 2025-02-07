Tripura Bolsters Education with TLM Initiative and Nipun Mission

On Thursday, Chief Minister Manik Saha outlined the Tripura state government's focus on elevating educational standards through strategic policies and programs. He urged educators to reinforce students' foundations, equating it to building a robust infrastructure. Providing financial assistance to commendable students remains a key target of the education sector.

Saha spoke at the kick-off of the state-level Teaching Learning Material (TLM) competition-cum-exhibition at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, comparing the need for a solid educational foundation to that of a skyscraper's base. The event highlighted the state's efforts to strengthen children's early development to ensure optimal educational achievements later on.

The Chief Minister lauded the cost-effective production of educational tools by the department, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Education Policy as a crucial influence. This policy has set the groundwork for initiatives like the Nipun Mission, which aims to achieve fundamental literacy and numeracy by 2026-27. With over 12,000 teachers already involved, the mission targets approximately 1,50,000 students.

Announced nationwide on July 5, 2021, and launched in Tripura by November 18, 2022, the Nipun Mission is showing positive outcomes. Saha emphasized that the mission's success hinges on the dedication of teachers. Currently, about 90,000 students from pre-primary to second grade are covered under the Nipun Tripura initiative.

The competition, initially organized at the block level, selected 20 teaching-learning materials from each district focusing on literacy and numeracy. Saha advocated for continuous improvement and sustainability of these educational resources, backed by departmental support.

The event was attended by notable figures such as Special Secretary of the Education Department Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director NC Sharma, Director of SCERT L. Darlong, and other dignitaries. Their presence underscored the significance of collaborative efforts in enhancing the state's educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)