Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Five Injured in Bahraich Village

In a startling incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, five individuals suffered injuries following a leopard attack in Bargadwa village on Thursday morning, according to official reports.

The victims were promptly transported to a local hospital for medical attention, confirmed Katarniaghat Bahraich Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B Shivshankar. Three individuals are currently receiving treatment, while two have been referred for further specialist care. Authorities plan to file a case by Thursday night and offer financial aid to those affected.

The forest department has urged communities to exercise caution, advising against solitary ventures into areas like sugarcane fields, which might heighten the risk of encounters with wildlife. "Leopards generally shy away from groups, making it safer for people to travel in pairs or collectively," advised DFO Shivshankar.

One of the survivors, identified as Shankardayal, recounted the harrowing ordeal, claiming the leopard continues to plague the village, frequently targeting domestic animals and even children.

