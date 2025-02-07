Left Menu

Shayra Bano Applauds Uttarakhand's Historic UCC Implementation

Shayra Bano, a key figure in the fight against Triple Talaq, expressed gratitude to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). She highlighted the benefits for women's equality and society's progress. The UCC aims to streamline legal processes statewide, marking a historic moment for the region.

Updated: 07-02-2025 09:56 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with Shayra Bano (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant meeting, Shayra Bano, a prominent advocate for women's rights and a pivotal figure opposing Triple Talaq, visited Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The focal point of their discussion was the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, a policy Bano believes will ensure equal rights for women and societal advancement.

During the meeting, Bano expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister, noting the UCC's crucial role in fostering an atmosphere of happiness and equality among the state's women. She remarked on the historic nature of this initiative, suggesting it would propel both the state and the country forward.

Bano, who was subjected to triple talaq, initially petitioned against the practice in 2016, inspiring a national movement among Muslim women. Her battle contributed to the creation of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which criminalized instant triple talaq. Uttarakhand's recent UCC implementation, announced by CM Dhami, stands as a tribute to constitutional values and a progressive step for the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted January 27 as "UCC Diwas," a day to commemorate this landmark policy, which was the result of extensive consultations with over 235,000 residents. Furthermore, the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, aims to address testamentary succession, impacting all residents, including those living outside the state, thereby underscoring its widespread significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

