Tragic Journey of Deception: Ambala Father's Fight Against Migrant Racket

In Ambala, Haryana, a father's tragic tale unfolds as his son's dream of migrating to the US turns into a nightmare. Deceptive agents promise quick passage but deliver on illegal routes, leading to arrest and deportation. The father calls for action against such unscrupulous practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:59 IST
Father of a man who is one of the illegally migrated Indian citizens who have been deported by the US (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heartbreaking narrative from Ambala, Haryana, a father has come forward to share the grim details of his son's thwarted journey to the United States. The son, a shop owner in Ambala, was ensnared by an agent who pledged swift and uncomplicated travel to the US. The family was deceived into paying Rs 40-45 lakhs, under the belief their son would reach the US in a month.

The promises quickly unraveled as the son's path took him down the perilous 'donkey route,' synonymous with risky and illicit border crossings. Forced into exhausting treks, he was detained by US authorities on January 19 and subsequently deported to India. Speaking to ANI, the distraught father implored the government to crack down on those perpetrating these illegal operations and exploiting vulnerable families.

The narrative coincides with a recent arrival in Punjab's Amritsar of a US military C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying 104 Indian nationals. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the issue in Rajya Sabha, emphasizing that countries have a duty to repatriate citizens found residing illegally. The minister reassured that the Indian government is working with US counterparts to ensure deportees' humane treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

