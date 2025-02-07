Rethinking Karma: From Retribution to Compassion

Suvir Saran delves into the nuanced concept of karma, questioning its longstanding interpretation as a rigid ledger of past wrongs and future sufferings. He posits that karma should not be viewed as a mechanism for retribution, but rather as a channel for compassion and personal evolution.

The discussion extends to the themes of suffering and agency, challenging why individuals should endure pain linked to misconstrued notions of karma. Saran suggests that empathy should replace atonement and compassion should take precedence over judgment, reflecting a more humane approach to emotional and physical distress.

As Saran reflects on interactions with readers, the article contemplates the flexibility required to address suffering with kindness instead of resignation to fate. This new interpretation suggests that real karma lies in choosing understanding over judgment, and advocating for personal dignity and freedom in the face of insurmountable hardship.

