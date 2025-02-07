Left Menu

Rethinking Karma: From Retribution to Compassion

The article challenges traditional interpretations of karma, advocating a shift from seeing it as punishment to viewing it as an opportunity for compassion and empathy. The author explores themes of suffering, choice, and dignity, suggesting that true karma lies in how we treat others, not in enduring past deeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:59 IST
Artwork by Suvir Saran . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suvir Saran delves into the nuanced concept of karma, questioning its longstanding interpretation as a rigid ledger of past wrongs and future sufferings. He posits that karma should not be viewed as a mechanism for retribution, but rather as a channel for compassion and personal evolution.

The discussion extends to the themes of suffering and agency, challenging why individuals should endure pain linked to misconstrued notions of karma. Saran suggests that empathy should replace atonement and compassion should take precedence over judgment, reflecting a more humane approach to emotional and physical distress.

As Saran reflects on interactions with readers, the article contemplates the flexibility required to address suffering with kindness instead of resignation to fate. This new interpretation suggests that real karma lies in choosing understanding over judgment, and advocating for personal dignity and freedom in the face of insurmountable hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

