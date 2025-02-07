Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Sees Improvement, Moves to Moderate Category

The air quality in Delhi improved to a 'moderate' level after remaining 'poor'. The AQI was 170 on Friday morning. The Commission for Air Quality Management lifted Stage-III restrictions due to better air quality, with Stage-I and II actions remaining in effect. Vigilance and compliance remain essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:00 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Sees Improvement, Moves to Moderate Category
Early morning view of India Gate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital of Delhi breathed a sigh of relief as its air quality improved to a 'moderate' category on Friday morning, marking a noticeable improvement from the earlier 'poor' levels.

As recorded at 8 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 170, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. This development follows a spell of poor air quality exacerbated by dense fog conditions that prompted a weather warning by the India Meteorological Department for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Following improvements in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to lift Stage-III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region. This decision came after the AQI recorded 286 on February 3, sitting well below the 350 mark required for Stage-III interventions based on Supreme Court directives. Despite this, measures from Stage-I and Stage-II remain in force.

Authorities have maintained a vigilant stance, continuing measures under the extant schedule of GRAP Stage-I and II. Construction and demolition projects that were halted due to non-compliance cannot resume without explicit approval from the commission.

The commission emphasized that if the AQI exceeds the threshold of 350, Stage-III measures will resume, and should it reach 400, Stage-IV actions would be reinstated to ensure public health safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

