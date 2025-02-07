Bomb Threats Rattle Delhi and Noida Schools

Several educational institutions in Delhi and Noida were plunged into chaos on Friday morning following a series of emailed bomb threats. Police have launched a detailed investigation while ensuring all standard operating procedures are strictly adhered to.

Ahlcon International School in Delhi's Mayur Vihar-1 reported the threat to Pandav Nagar police station after receiving an alarming email directed to the principal at 6:40 am. Immediate action involved alerting the East District's bomb disposal unit and deploying officers, including the Station Head Officer, to the site.

Despite an exhaustive search by the Bomb Disposal Squad finding no suspicious elements, the school's principal notified parents that the campus would be closed for safety. Meanwhile, similar threats extended to Shiv Nadar School in Noida, initiating rapid assessments by police, bomb squad, and special teams.

Senior police officials were present at the threatened locations, with cyber teams delving into the origins of the menacing emails, urging the public to remain calm and not succumb to rumors.

St. Stephens College in North Delhi similarly received a threat email at 07:42 am, prompting checks by the North District Police's Bomb Disposal Team.

Authorities recall cracking a series of hoax threats previously, which targeted over 400 Delhi schools, leading to the arrest of a juvenile believed to be responsible for the emails. The breakthrough came after the Cyber Cell of South District Police conducted meticulous technical investigations.

The minor's identity remained concealed through anonymous email services until advanced technical techniques uncovered his actions. Forensic analysis of recovered devices confirmed his involvement in repetitive intimidation campaigns.

The latest sequence of threats is reminiscent of earlier incidents, particularly the massive scare on January 8, 2025, when emails warned of explosives in 23 Delhi schools, severely disrupting educational operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)