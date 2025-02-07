Spiritual Diplomacy: Mahakumbh Unites Devotees from Gujarat to Pakistan

On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived in Prayagraj to take part in the renowned Mahakumbh festival. According to an official statement, the CM scheduled a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge, at 12.30 pm. Additionally, his itinerary includes a visit to the Bade Hanumanji Temple for prayers.

The statement further detailed that Patel would also explore the Gujarat Pavilion established by the Gujarat Tourism Department, prior to his return to Gandhinagar. In a noteworthy turn of events, Pakistani pilgrims were also present to partake in the Mahakumbh, expressing their thanks to the Indian authorities for expedited visa procedures.

Speaking to ANI, these pilgrims conveyed their appreciation for the meticulous organization of the event, and their joy at engaging with spiritual leaders at the Mela. Govind Ram Makhija voiced hope for continued visa facilitation between the neighboring countries. The previous day saw Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Manipur CM N Biren Singh performing sacred rituals at the Triveni Sangam, lauding the efforts of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi in orchestrating the monumental gathering.

CM Saini shared his experiences on social media, highlighting the spiritual significance and organizational prowess witnessed at Mahakumbh. Simultaneously, Manipur's CM, with his cabinet, offered prayers for national peace and prosperity. Anticipation continues to build as Mahakumbh 2025, which started on January 13, 2025, is set to last until Mahashivratri on February 26, drawing devotees globally for the planet's largest spiritual congregation.

