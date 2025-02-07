Left Menu

Angel One Surpasses 30 Million Clients: A FinTech Milestone

Angel One Limited, a leading FinTech firm, has achieved a landmark by surpassing 30 million clients, marking a 47.5% annual growth. The firm's advancements in digital and technology-driven services underline its strong market position in financial services, particularly appealing to Gen Z and Millennials.

Updated: 07-02-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:54 IST
  India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Angel One Limited has crossed a significant threshold by surpassing 30 million clients, marking it as a key player in the FinTech sector. This development highlights a remarkable 47.5% year-on-year growth in its client base.

In January 2025, Angel One's average client funding book reached Rs. 41.99 billion, while its Unique Mutual Fund SIPs grew to 765,800, reflecting a 57.7% YoY rise. The company also expanded its market share for overall equity turnover to 19.7%, a 192 basis points increase.

Aimed at meeting the demands of tech-savvy Gen Z and Millennial investors, Angel One's Super App offers personalized recommendations and advanced trading tools. The company is innovating with features like online DIS for paperless stock transfers and trailing stop loss to enhance risk management, pushing its growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

