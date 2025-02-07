Left Menu

Railway Heroes: RPF Officers Deliver Baby on Anand Vihar Train

A woman from Samastipur gave birth on a train at Delhi's Anand Vihar Station with help from Railway Protection Force officers. Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumari coordinated the delivery with a police constable and passengers, ensuring both the mother and child received post-birth medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:22 IST
RPF officials with newborn baby girl (Photo: RPF, Anand Vihar Railway Station). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded when a woman from Bihar, traveling to Delhi, went into labor aboard a train coach at Anand Vihar Railway Station. Thanks to the quick action of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumari, a successful delivery was coordinated, securing swift medical attention for the mother and newborn.

On duty at the time, Kumari orchestrated the emergency response, enlisting the aid of a police constable and several passengers, demonstrating exceptional calm and teamwork. The coordinated effort ensured both the mother and child, after the birth, were transferred to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

In a similar incident, a woman named Shweta Ratnam gave birth on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus in 2024. The bus conductor and female passengers assisted with the delivery, earning commendation from TGSRTC's Managing Director VC Sajjanar for their commendable humanitarian effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

