Railway Heroes: RPF Officers Deliver Baby on Anand Vihar Train

A dramatic incident unfolded when a woman from Bihar, traveling to Delhi, went into labor aboard a train coach at Anand Vihar Railway Station. Thanks to the quick action of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumari, a successful delivery was coordinated, securing swift medical attention for the mother and newborn.

On duty at the time, Kumari orchestrated the emergency response, enlisting the aid of a police constable and several passengers, demonstrating exceptional calm and teamwork. The coordinated effort ensured both the mother and child, after the birth, were transferred to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

In a similar incident, a woman named Shweta Ratnam gave birth on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus in 2024. The bus conductor and female passengers assisted with the delivery, earning commendation from TGSRTC's Managing Director VC Sajjanar for their commendable humanitarian effort.

