ILO and Mahidol University Strengthen Partnership for Universal Health and Social Protection in Asia-Pacific

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and Mahidol University have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reinforce their collaboration in advancing universal health coverage and social protection across the Asia-Pacific region. The signing took place at the conclusion of the workshop “Achieving Social Justice through Inclusive Social Health Protection,” held to commemorate the World Day of Social Justice 2025.

By combining Mahidol University’s distinguished academic expertise with the ILO’s global policy leadership, this strategic partnership aims to tackle critical social protection gaps and foster sustainable health financing solutions. The MoU outlines specific areas of cooperation, including continued support for CONNECT—a dynamic regional network dedicated to Social Health Protection—and the further development of the Master of Primary Health Care Management (MPHM) program with a specialized track on social health protection.

Key Areas of Collaboration:

Support to CONNECT Network: The MoU emphasizes ongoing backing for CONNECT, a multi-stakeholder platform uniting public institutions and non-profit organizations in the Asia-Pacific. Established in 2019 by the ILO, Mahidol University, and key regional partners, CONNECT aims to bridge gaps in social health protection through joint research, policy dialogues, and training initiatives.

Expansion of MPHM Program: The MoU also focuses on enhancing the Master of Primary Health Care Management (MPHM) course, initially launched in 2020 by Mahidol University’s ASEAN Institute for Health Development (AIHD) with ILO support. A new specialized track on social health protection will prepare future leaders to implement inclusive health systems in line with international standards. To date, 21 students from 7 countries have received fellowships through this program.

South-South and Triangular Cooperation: The partnership fosters regional knowledge-sharing and mutual learning through South-South and Triangular Cooperation. By leveraging the CONNECT network, countries can exchange best practices and innovative strategies for strengthening their social protection systems.

Kaori Nakamura-Osaka, ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, emphasized the significance of this partnership: “Today, we are privileged to reaffirm our partnership with Mahidol University, a collaboration that exemplifies the power of academic partnerships in driving progress. This partnership underscores the importance of academic collaboration and long-term training to develop new generations of leaders in social health protection, who will promote international principles for inclusive social health protection systems.”

Prof. Piyamitr Sritara, MD, FRCP, President of Mahidol University, echoed these sentiments: “The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the ILO and Mahidol University marks a pivotal moment in our partnership. It formalizes our shared commitment to enhancing capacity-building, research, and the exchange of knowledge for social health protection. This partnership is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together across sectors and disciplines.”

The ASEAN Institute for Health Development (AIHD) at Mahidol University will serve as the primary hub for implementing the MoU’s objectives. AIHD’s extensive expertise in global health, combined with its interdisciplinary approach, will facilitate robust collaboration among universities, governments, and organizations at national, regional, and global levels.

About CONNECT: CONNECT is a pioneering network that unites public institutions and non-profit organizations across the Asia-Pacific region to address gaps in social health protection. Founded in 2019, its key partners include the Thailand Health Insurance System Research Office, Viet Nam Health Strategy and Policy Institute, Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, and Seoul National University.

About the Master of Primary Health Care Management (MPHM): Launched in 2020 by AIHD with ILO support, the MPHM is a one-year Master’s program designed to strengthen the capacity of social health protection practitioners. The program has provided fellowships to 21 students from 7 countries, contributing to the development of skilled professionals dedicated to enhancing health systems in the region.