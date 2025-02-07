Delhi Schools Hit by Bomb Threats Amid Exam Season: Investigation Underway
A series of bomb threats have disrupted schools in Delhi and NCR, prompting investigations by authorities. The threats, suspected to be student pranks due to ongoing exams, are written in South Indian languages. No suspicious items were found after thorough searches, and schools switched to online classes.
In a chilling turn of events, schools across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been hit with bomb threats, triggering urgent police investigations. Authorities in Noida suspect that these threats might be linked to student mischief, particularly as exams are currently in session.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh revealed that the most recent threat, distinct from earlier ones, was formulated in a South Indian language. Despite extensive checks, no suspicious items were discovered.
The threat led to swift school closures and a transition to online classes, with parents being notified of the developments. Concerns heightened as Ahlcon International School and Shiv Nadar School in Noida also received similar threats, prompting the deployment of bomb squads and comprehensive security checks.
