Vij's Bail Drama Unfolds in Transnational Fraud Case

In a significant development linked to a high-profile money laundering case, Lakshay Vij has retracted his bail appeal from the Delhi High Court. Accused of orchestrating a transnational cyber fraud, Vij previously faced opposition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding his bail, resulting in a withdrawal that was sanctioned by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani.

This case, involving a substantial alleged fraud amounting to approximately Rs 500 crores, saw Vij's initial bail plea dismissed by the Rouse Avenue court in November 2024. Court documents disclosed that Vij was involved in setting up fraudulent bank accounts, which were instrumental in laundering funds linked to a deceitful activity targeting Lisa Roth.

Concerns over Vij's potential flight risk were highlighted, given his travel history to Dubai and entry into India via unconventional routes. The court remains cautious, backing ED's worries that Vij could evade justice and obstruct witness testimonies. This case further links Vij to additional illegal activities, such as operating betting platforms, highlighting the vast scope of the ongoing investigation.

