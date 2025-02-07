Left Menu

Vij's Bail Drama Unfolds in Transnational Fraud Case

Lakshay Vij, entangled in a massive money laundering scandal tied to transnational cyber fraud, pulls back his bail plea at the Delhi High Court. With concerns over his potential escape and influence over witnesses, courts are wary of granting bail as new revelations unfold in the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:59 IST
Vij's Bail Drama Unfolds in Transnational Fraud Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development linked to a high-profile money laundering case, Lakshay Vij has retracted his bail appeal from the Delhi High Court. Accused of orchestrating a transnational cyber fraud, Vij previously faced opposition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding his bail, resulting in a withdrawal that was sanctioned by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani.

This case, involving a substantial alleged fraud amounting to approximately Rs 500 crores, saw Vij's initial bail plea dismissed by the Rouse Avenue court in November 2024. Court documents disclosed that Vij was involved in setting up fraudulent bank accounts, which were instrumental in laundering funds linked to a deceitful activity targeting Lisa Roth.

Concerns over Vij's potential flight risk were highlighted, given his travel history to Dubai and entry into India via unconventional routes. The court remains cautious, backing ED's worries that Vij could evade justice and obstruct witness testimonies. This case further links Vij to additional illegal activities, such as operating betting platforms, highlighting the vast scope of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025