Kerala Budget Sparks Debate: A Creative Intervention or Hollow Words?

Kerala's budget, lauded by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a creative intervention, aims for development amid financial constraints. The Congress-led opposition dismisses it as hollow and lacking realism. Key measures include educational and healthcare enhancements. Critics argue it fails to address financial challenges and relies on flawed tax strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the state budget for 2025-26, calling it a "creative intervention" to advance Kerala's development goals despite economic hurdles imposed by the central government. However, the Congress-led opposition rejected the budget as "hollow."

According to Vijayan, the budget seeks to protect the common populace from inflation while promoting a "Nava Keralam" that supports the knowledge economy, and infrastructure expansion, and enhances overall life quality. Despite fiscal adversity, the budget focuses on both welfare and development through strategic resource mobilization without overburdening citizens.

Meanwhile, opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the budget for failing to address Kerala's financial situation and highlighted cuts in welfare programs. BJP state president K Surendran labeled it a public address rather than a fiscal plan. The budget debate illustrates a rift over Kerala's economic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

