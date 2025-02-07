Left Menu

Global Food Prices Dip as Sugar and Oil Lead the Decline

The FAO reported a decline in global food commodity prices in January, with significant drops in sugar and vegetable oil leading the way. Despite this decrease, prices remain higher than the previous year. The adjusted cereal production forecast, along with changes in cereal and dairy prices, highlights the dynamic agricultural landscape.

Updated: 07-02-2025 14:34 IST
  Italy

In January, global food commodity prices experienced a notable decline, driven primarily by decreases in sugar and vegetable oils, according to data released by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Friday. The FAO's Food Price Index recorded an average of 124.9 points for January, down from 127.0 in December, though it still sits 6.2% higher than the previous year and remains 22% below its peak in March 2022.

Sugar prices saw a significant slide, falling 6.8% from the previous month and 18.5% annually. This decline is largely due to improved global supply conditions, buoyed by favorable weather in Brazil and sugar export resumption in India. Furthermore, vegetable oil prices dropped 5.6% as declines in global palm and rapeseed oil prices contrasted with stable soy and sunflower oil quotations, yet the annual increase stood at 24.9%.

Meat prices decreased by 1.7%, while cereal prices marginally rose by 0.3% in January, but stayed 6.9% below January 2024 levels. Notably, dairy prices increased by 2.4% month-on-month, with cheese quotations balancing out drops in butter and milk powder prices. In related forecasts, FAO slightly reduced the global cereal production estimate for 2024 and highlighted expected harvest yields in regions such as Argentina and Brazil.

