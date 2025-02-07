Left Menu

Emerging Markets on Rebound: Amid Tariff Frenzy, Stocks and Currencies Rally

Emerging market currencies and stocks showed recovery amidst high volatility due to tariff tensions. While the U.S. and China exchanged tariffs, EM assets rebounded. Cautious investors awaited U.S. job reports, while currencies in Emerging Europe remained weak. Key developments across Turkey, Hungary, and South Africa affected investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market currencies and stocks showed notable recovery as the indices rebounded from a tumultuous week filled with tariff-induced volatility.

Both MSCI's global EM currencies index and the stocks measure, powered by robust Chinese equities, rose sharply, signaling potential weekly gains. Despite initial setbacks following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, investors found relief as tariff tensions with Canada and Mexico eased.

Trade concerns persisted, however, following the imposition of U.S. tariffs on China, prompting a reciprocal response. Investors exercised caution with attention on the U.S. jobs report, which could influence Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Emerging European currencies underperformed, especially against the euro, as Poland and Hungary recorded mixed stock markets and Turkey's central bank adjusted its inflation forecast upward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

