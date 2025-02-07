Emerging Markets on Rebound: Amid Tariff Frenzy, Stocks and Currencies Rally

Emerging market currencies and stocks showed notable recovery as the indices rebounded from a tumultuous week filled with tariff-induced volatility.

Both MSCI's global EM currencies index and the stocks measure, powered by robust Chinese equities, rose sharply, signaling potential weekly gains. Despite initial setbacks following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, investors found relief as tariff tensions with Canada and Mexico eased.

Trade concerns persisted, however, following the imposition of U.S. tariffs on China, prompting a reciprocal response. Investors exercised caution with attention on the U.S. jobs report, which could influence Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Emerging European currencies underperformed, especially against the euro, as Poland and Hungary recorded mixed stock markets and Turkey's central bank adjusted its inflation forecast upward.

