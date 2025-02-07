Left Menu

European Markets Hold Steady Amid Global Trade Tensions

European shares remained stable on Friday, anticipating U.S. payrolls data. The STOXX 600 index showed minor fluctuations, with some sectors like construction gaining, while personal goods fell. Global trade tensions, spurred by U.S. actions, impacted market movements, yet European equities continued to appeal to investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:44 IST
European Markets Hold Steady Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stock markets largely held their ground on Friday as investors braced for U.S. payroll data expected later that day, anticipated to indicate a slowdown in job growth rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped slightly by 0.08% at 0930 GMT. However, Germany's leading index marked an all-time high, up 0.1%. Over the week, STOXX 600 climbed 0.8%, poised for a seventh consecutive week of gains, once again overshadowing apprehensions related to global trade disputes, thanks to solid quarterly earnings.

Despite the expectation of slower U.S. job growth, hopes were slim that the Federal Reserve would revert to rate cuts before mid-year. L'Oreal saw a 3.3% fall in shares after reporting its slowest growth since pandemic peaks, missing forecasts. This downturn dragged the personal goods sector down by 0.7%. Meanwhile, Porsche AG encountered a 6.4% drop after cautioning that costs related to new models and battery technology could cut into future profits. Construction and materials emerged as a leading sector, rising 0.8%, buoyed by Sweco's 8.7% surge post-strong quarterly results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025