European Markets Hold Steady Amid Global Trade Tensions

European stock markets largely held their ground on Friday as investors braced for U.S. payroll data expected later that day, anticipated to indicate a slowdown in job growth rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped slightly by 0.08% at 0930 GMT. However, Germany's leading index marked an all-time high, up 0.1%. Over the week, STOXX 600 climbed 0.8%, poised for a seventh consecutive week of gains, once again overshadowing apprehensions related to global trade disputes, thanks to solid quarterly earnings.

Despite the expectation of slower U.S. job growth, hopes were slim that the Federal Reserve would revert to rate cuts before mid-year. L'Oreal saw a 3.3% fall in shares after reporting its slowest growth since pandemic peaks, missing forecasts. This downturn dragged the personal goods sector down by 0.7%. Meanwhile, Porsche AG encountered a 6.4% drop after cautioning that costs related to new models and battery technology could cut into future profits. Construction and materials emerged as a leading sector, rising 0.8%, buoyed by Sweco's 8.7% surge post-strong quarterly results.

