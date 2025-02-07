Escalating Tensions: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Under Fire

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi voiced concerns on Friday about the uptick in assaults on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

Grossi's comments followed discussions in Moscow with Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's nuclear body, Rosatom.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, taken over by Russian forces shortly after the 2022 Ukraine conflict began, remains a site of contention with both sides accused of carrying out attacks, though Grossi mentioned that it is undetermined which party is responsible.

