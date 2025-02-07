Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Under Fire

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi reported an increase in attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. After meeting with Rosatom's head in Moscow, Grossi stated it's unclear who is responsible for the attacks. Russian forces have controlled the plant since early in the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:45 IST
Escalating Tensions: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi voiced concerns on Friday about the uptick in assaults on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

Grossi's comments followed discussions in Moscow with Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's nuclear body, Rosatom.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, taken over by Russian forces shortly after the 2022 Ukraine conflict began, remains a site of contention with both sides accused of carrying out attacks, though Grossi mentioned that it is undetermined which party is responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025