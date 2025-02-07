Financial Foresight: The Andaman Visit
The 5th Finance Commission, chaired by Anil Kumar Jha, visits the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review financial policies. The commission will meet with Panchayati Raj Institutions, municipal officials, and senior bureaucrats, focusing on taxation, grants, and developmental goals of the Union Territory.
The 5th Finance Commission to the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, led by chairman Anil Kumar Jha, will commence a five-day visit starting February 9, an official revealed on Friday.
During the visit, Jha will interact with Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and tour departmental sites at Swaraj Dweep, also known as Havelock Island, on February 10. This will be followed by interactions at Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) on February 11, and discussions with the Port Blair Municipal Corporation and other urban development stakeholders on February 13.
The commission will focus on assessing the financial status of local panchayats and municipalities and will advise on potential taxation and grant measures. Discussions will also include the long-term development and investment strategy for the islands.
