Scholz Rejects Palestinian Resettlement Proposal
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the idea of resettling Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan. During a campaign event, Scholz expressed his disapproval of former President Trump's proposal, stating it was unacceptable to relocate Gaza's population to these neighboring countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:50 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced firm opposition to the potential relocation of Palestinians from Gaza.
Speaking at a campaign event in Ludwigsburg, Scholz dismissed former President Donald Trump's proposal. He emphasized that resettling Gaza's population to Egypt and Jordan was not a viable solution.
Scholz's remarks underscore Germany's stance on the matter, highlighting a divergence from the resettlement plan put forth by the former US administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan
Manchester City Signs Egyptian Forward Omar Marmoush for €70 Million
Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Partnership with Egypt
Omar Marmoush: Manchester City's New Egyptian Sensation
Manchester City Acquires Egyptian Star Omar Marmoush