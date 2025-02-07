Scholz Rejects Palestinian Resettlement Proposal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced firm opposition to the potential relocation of Palestinians from Gaza.

Speaking at a campaign event in Ludwigsburg, Scholz dismissed former President Donald Trump's proposal. He emphasized that resettling Gaza's population to Egypt and Jordan was not a viable solution.

Scholz's remarks underscore Germany's stance on the matter, highlighting a divergence from the resettlement plan put forth by the former US administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)