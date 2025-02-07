Shiv Sena (UBT) Unites Amid Departure Rumors, Criticizes US Deportation Actions

In the midst of speculation regarding possible defections, MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) strongly refuted claims that they were in contact with Eknath Shinde's faction. At a press conference in New Delhi, they accused Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance of disseminating false rumors.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant reiterated that all MPs remained committed to their leader, emphasizing, "We are 100 percent with Thackeray." He dismissed the rumors as a tactic by the government to distract from its inefficiencies, stating that no UBT MP had defected.

Furthermore, Sanjay Raut criticized the Indian government's passive stance on the deportation of Indian immigrants from the US. He called for a more aggressive response, suggesting that the plane should not have been permitted to leave Indian airspace, arguing that deportees should be protected under Indian law.

