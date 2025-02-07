Shiv Sena (UBT) Unites Amid Departure Rumors, Criticizes US Deportation Actions
Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs dismissed rumors of defection to Eknath Shinde's faction, reaffirming loyalty in New Delhi. They blamed the ruling Mahayuti alliance for spreading misinformation. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut criticized the Indian government's response to US deportations of Indian immigrants, asserting it violated the law.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of speculation regarding possible defections, MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) strongly refuted claims that they were in contact with Eknath Shinde's faction. At a press conference in New Delhi, they accused Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance of disseminating false rumors.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant reiterated that all MPs remained committed to their leader, emphasizing, "We are 100 percent with Thackeray." He dismissed the rumors as a tactic by the government to distract from its inefficiencies, stating that no UBT MP had defected.
Furthermore, Sanjay Raut criticized the Indian government's passive stance on the deportation of Indian immigrants from the US. He called for a more aggressive response, suggesting that the plane should not have been permitted to leave Indian airspace, arguing that deportees should be protected under Indian law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Urges Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray's Bold Move: Shiv Sena Eyes Solo Contest in Local Elections
Sanjay Raut Claims Turbulence in Maharashtra Politics
Sanjay Raut Predicts Third Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra Politics
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes EVMs and Electoral Integrity