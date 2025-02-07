Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Unites Amid Departure Rumors, Criticizes US Deportation Actions

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs dismissed rumors of defection to Eknath Shinde's faction, reaffirming loyalty in New Delhi. They blamed the ruling Mahayuti alliance for spreading misinformation. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut criticized the Indian government's response to US deportations of Indian immigrants, asserting it violated the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:04 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Unites Amid Departure Rumors, Criticizes US Deportation Actions
Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs display a show of unity in Delhi on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of speculation regarding possible defections, MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) strongly refuted claims that they were in contact with Eknath Shinde's faction. At a press conference in New Delhi, they accused Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance of disseminating false rumors.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant reiterated that all MPs remained committed to their leader, emphasizing, "We are 100 percent with Thackeray." He dismissed the rumors as a tactic by the government to distract from its inefficiencies, stating that no UBT MP had defected.

Furthermore, Sanjay Raut criticized the Indian government's passive stance on the deportation of Indian immigrants from the US. He called for a more aggressive response, suggesting that the plane should not have been permitted to leave Indian airspace, arguing that deportees should be protected under Indian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025