Mumbai Woman's Tragic Demise Sparks Investigation

In a tragic turn of events, a woman from Mumbai's Mahim neighborhood has reportedly died by suicide. Before her death, she recorded a video where she placed the blame on her boyfriend for her desperate actions.

The video, now a critical piece of evidence, reveals her accusation against the boyfriend for refusing to accept responsibility after allegedly impregnating her twice. This poignant message has mobilized local authorities to take swift action.

Mumbai police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, charging him with abetment of suicide. The accused has been apprehended, as further investigations continue to unfold in this heartbreaking case.

(With inputs from agencies.)