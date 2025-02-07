EU Redefines Defence Investment Amid Rising Threats

The European Union is exploring a broader definition of defence investment, allowing governments to increase spending without violating EU fiscal constraints, according to officials.

This consideration aligns with Russia's extended war in Ukraine and amplified calls from the U.S. for European nations to boost military spending beyond NATO's 2% GDP target.

A report from Poland, currently holding the EU presidency, proposes that defence investment should encompass not only military hardware but also infrastructure investments and support for arms manufacturing. The aim is to enhance Europe's military capabilities efficiently.

